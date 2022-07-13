Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country. PHOTOS

The rebuilding of Ukraine should provide a restoration of the principles of life and a whole new level of security throughout our country.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote about this in Telegram channel, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"To restore Ukraine is to restore the principles of life, to restore the space of life, to restore what makes people human. Of course, this means large-scale construction. Of course it means big funding and huge investments."

Of course, it means a whole new level of security throughout our country, which will continue to live next to Russia," said the head of state.



















