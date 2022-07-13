ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4422 visitors online
News Photo War
6 701 94

Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country. PHOTOS

The rebuilding of Ukraine should provide a restoration of the principles of life and a whole new level of security throughout our country.

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, wrote about this in Telegram channel, reports Censor.NЕТ. 

"To restore Ukraine is to restore the principles of life, to restore the space of life, to restore what makes people human. Of course, this means large-scale construction. Of course it means big funding and huge investments."
Of course, it means a whole new level of security throughout our country, which will continue to live next to Russia," said the head of state.

Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country 01
Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country 02
Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country 03
Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country 04
Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country 05
Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country 06
Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country 07
Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country 08
Zelensky about rebuilding Ukraine: Colossal investments and whole new level of security across whole country 09

See more: Russian terror crossed line long time ago. Punishing Russian Federation is matter of global security, - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6389) investments (86) renovation (77) destruction (87)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 