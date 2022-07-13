In Zaporizhzhia region, fields with crops are burning from enemy shells. Rashists continue to destroy infrastructure in Hulyaypole - RMA. PHOTOS

Yesterday, July 12, the police received 22 reports of armed aggression by representatives of the Russian army against civilians in the community of Hulyaypole, which continued throughout the past 24 hours.

"Private houses of the residents of Hulyaypole suffered significant damage from enemy fire. Their roofs and slate coating were destroyed, and the walls and facades were mangled. The shock wave smashed windows and damaged doors of houses. In addition, the enemy hit the local children's and youth center.

As a result, stained glass windows, the lobby, classrooms and the concert hall were destroyed," the report says.

It is noted that as a result of the shelling of the villages of Rivnepillya and Poltavka of Hulyaypole district, two agricultural industrial facilities were destroyed. At the cattle breeding enterprise, the storage and administrative buildings burned down and several animals were killed by shrapnel. As a result of the shelling of the vegetable and plant growing enterprise, the outbuildings and warehouses were damaged.

"The occupiers are once again destroying fields with Ukrainian crops. During yesterday's rocket attack, several cluster shells exploded on the fields of Hulyaypilska community. As a result, more than 600 hectares of crops of various varieties, including wheat, rape, barley, were burned out. The fascists also hit the wheat fields with phosphorus and rocket munitions. As a result of enemy fire more than 800 hectares of crops were destroyed," the RMA adds.

Over the past 24 hours, the police received several reports of injured citizens suffering shrapnel wounds as a result of rocket fire in the settlements of Polohy and Vasylivka districts. With injuries of varying degrees of severity, they were taken to Zaporizhzhya Regional Hospital for medical care.

