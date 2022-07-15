Mother and her 7-year-old son killed by Russian strike in Vinnytsia. PHOTOS
Victoria Rekuta and seven-year-old Maksym Zhariy came to the clinic in Vinnytsia from the village of Mala Mochulka.
Alina Bodnar published a photo of mother and son on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"Mother and son... They just came to the Vinnytsia clinic, and Russian animals killed them there... Victoria Rekuta and 7-year-old Maksym Zhariy from the village of Mala Mochulka in Vinnytsia..." she wrote.
