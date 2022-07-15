ENG
Mother and her 7-year-old son killed by Russian strike in Vinnytsia. PHOTOS

Victoria Rekuta and seven-year-old Maksym Zhariy came to the clinic in Vinnytsia from the village of Mala Mochulka.

Alina Bodnar published a photo of mother and son on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Mother and son... They just came to the Vinnytsia clinic, and Russian animals killed them there... Victoria Rekuta and 7-year-old Maksym Zhariy from the village of Mala Mochulka in Vinnytsia..." she wrote.

Mother and her 7-year-old son killed by Russian strike in Vinnytsia 01
Mother and her 7-year-old son killed by Russian strike in Vinnytsia 02
Mother and her 7-year-old son killed by Russian strike in Vinnytsia 03
Mother and her 7-year-old son killed by Russian strike in Vinnytsia 04
Mother and her 7-year-old son killed by Russian strike in Vinnytsia 05

Vinnytsya (73) children (924) death (1543)
