Mother and her 7-year-old son killed by Russian strike in Vinnytsia. PHOTOS

Victoria Rekuta and seven-year-old Maksym Zhariy came to the clinic in Vinnytsia from the village of Mala Mochulka.

Alina Bodnar published a photo of mother and son on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Mother and son... They just came to the Vinnytsia clinic, and Russian animals killed them there... Victoria Rekuta and 7-year-old Maksym Zhariy from the village of Mala Mochulka in Vinnytsia..." she wrote.

