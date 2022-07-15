One person killed, seven wounded as result of Sumy shelling from Russian territory - RMA. PHOTOS

During July 15, the Rashists shelled the Sumy region with mortars, artillery, and MLRS. There were fatalities and injuries.

There were 10 mortar attacks in the Shalygino community after ten in the morning. Hlukhivsk community: around ten in the morning, the Russians opened fire with mortars. 9 explosions. After thirteen o'clock, shelling with jet artillery began, more than 20 arrivals.

As a result of shelling, 1 person died, 4 were injured.

The Seredino-Buda community was shelled with mortars at noon, 4 explosions.

Bilopillya community: around 2:00 p.m. 8 rounds of barrel artillery. And around six o'clock there were 8 more explosions from the use of mortars by the enemy.

As a result of the shelling, three people were injured.

