Consequences of shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region. Rescuers are looking for people under rubble. PHOTO

In the morning, Russian troops shelled Nikopol. They hit residential blocks from "Grads". Previously, 1 woman was injured, and 2 more people are under the rubble.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the State Emergency Service.

"In general, 12 five-story residential buildings, a school building, and a vocational school were damaged in the city from the strikes. The roofs, walls, and windows of the buildings were destroyed. Fragments of ammunition flew into people's apartments. A woman was injured by the shelling. She is in the hospital. There are people under the ruins of houses. Rescuers are sorting through the rubble, looking for people. 40 specialists and 8 units of equipment work. Undetonated ammunition is lying around the city. It is strictly forbidden to touch them," the message reads.

Read more: Russian troops hit Nikopol region with MLRS, - RMA









Another enemy shelling took place in the Kryvorizka district. In the morning, the aggressor targeted Shirokivska, Zelenodolska and Apostolivska communities. In Shestirna - there is damage to housing, there was a fire in one of the yards. Previously, people were not injured.