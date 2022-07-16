Consequences of attack on Esmanskyi community of Sumy region: school and agricultural enterprise were destroyed. PHOTOS

A school and an agricultural enterprise were destroyed as a result of the shelling of the Esmanskyi community in Sumy region.

This was announced on Facebook by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, informs Censor.NET.

"The Esmanskyi community. A school and an agricultural enterprise were destroyed," the message reads.









