We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS
All educational institutions destroyed as a result of hostilities will be restored.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed by the occupiers. Each of the more than two thousand educational institutions - all kindergartens, all schools, institutes, universities. And most importantly - we will preserve our humanity and our civilization. But Russian society with so many murderers and executioners will remain crippled for generations, and through its own fault," he said.
