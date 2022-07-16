ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11671 visitors online
News Photo War
6 096 67

We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

All educational institutions destroyed as a result of hostilities will be restored.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed by the occupiers. Each of the more than two thousand educational institutions - all kindergartens, all schools, institutes, universities. And most importantly - we will preserve our humanity and our civilization. But Russian society with so many murderers and executioners will remain crippled for generations, and through its own fault," he said.

We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi 01
We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi 02
We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi 03
We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi 04
We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi 05
We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi 06
We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi 07
We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi 08
We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi 09
We will definitely restore everything that was destroyed and preserve our humanity. And Russian society will remain crippled for generations, - Zelenskyi 10

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) Zelenskyi (6389) Russia (11714) destruction (87)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 