Consequences of yesterday's attack on Kramatorsk: 7 residential buildings and 2 infrastructure objects were damaged. PHOTOS

As a result of yesterday's attack on Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, 7 residential buildings and 2 infrastructure objects were damaged.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"7 residential buildings and 2 infrastructure objects were damaged - these are the final consequences of yesterday's attack on Kramatorsk. This time, the Russians used a Tornado-S missile with a high-explosive fragmentation charge against civilians. Attacks on cities in the relative rear are a conscious choice of the Russians, who they seek to sow panic. Kramatorsk is a particularly easy target, because it is the temporary administrative center of the region," he said.

According to Kyrylenk, all those who still remain in the city and in the region as a whole are exposing themselves to mortal danger.

"Be responsible - evacuate! Save your life and the lives of your loved ones!" - he appeals to the residents of the region.

