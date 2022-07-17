MLS SHIELD armored vehicles are already on Ukrainian border and will soon arrive at front, - Poroshenko. PHOTOS

Italian MLS SHIELD armored vehicles are already near the Ukrainian border and will soon be at the front.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to рress service of "European Solіdarity".

The Fifth President and EU leader Petro Poroshenko announced this contract on July 4 at a plant in Italy. Negotiations to obtain an export license lasted for three months, the Poroshenko Foundation contributed 50 million UAH in advance, and 45 million UAH is being collected by volunteers on the Delo Hromada platform.

According to Poroshenko, the cars have enhanced armor protection.

"Provisions are made for the installation of weapons, which are available to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Most importantly - in an incredibly short time we did everything to ensure that these armored vehicles received the command of the Airborne Assault Troops, entered the armament and took a direct part in the counterattack.

Read more: Poroshenko on MSNBC: "Putin is fighting war not only against Ukraine. He's at war against whole world".

There's a cool thermal imaging system, laser rangefinders, an automatic box, an armored door, air conditioning, and even USB sockets to work with communication systems. Everything is at its best. And everything is done for our warriors, who are eagerly awaiting our armament today," the "EU" leader noted.

Poroshenko added that armored vehicles are already on the border with Poland.

The Fifth President thanked every Ukrainian who has joined in making sure that this armored equipment gets to Ukraine as quickly as possible, as well as the country's defenders.

Poroshenko also thanked the Italian government and Prime Minister Mario Draghi: "He is a man of values, he rejected political games, populism and made very important decisions - both regarding granting us EU candidate status and the very painful decision to grant us weapons".

Read more: War showed how important what we have done since 2014, - Poroshenko











