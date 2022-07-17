Up to hundred residents leave Mariupol for Zaporizhzhia every day, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Residents of the temporarily occupied Mariupol continue to leave the city on their own. From 50 to 100 people leave it every day.

As reported by Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram channel by Petro Andryushchenko, the city mayor's adviser.

"Mariupol. Summer. July. Heat. Sunday. Holiday. Metallurgist's Day. Central beach - no people. Pisshchany beach - no people (but there are mines)

The question is, where are the people? Where are all these 220 thousand reported by the occupying power?

Is everyone listening to the concert of the Kolbabaran orchestra "On the bones" and "Lesopoval"? Not either.

No matter how much the occupiers try to "finish" the numbers, the number of people in the city is decreasing," Andryushchenko writes and adds that every day from 50 to 100 people enter Zaporizhzhia.

