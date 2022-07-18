At night, Russians fired 60 shells from multiple launch rocket system at Nikopol, - Reznichenko. PHOTOS

During the night, the occupiers fired 60 rounds of anti-aircraft missiles at Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk military administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this in a telegram.

"Russian troops struck Nikopol several times during the night with a multiple launch rocket system.

More than 60 shells were directed at residential quarters and city infrastructure. Previously, one person was injured. This is a 75-year-old woman. She is in the hospital," the message reads.

Reznichenko clarified that a dozen private residential buildings were destroyed.

The water and gas pipelines on one of the streets were damaged. The hospital, industrial and energy enterprises, and the port were affected.

Specialists of various services work on site. Damaged networks are restored and the extent of the damage is ascertained.

Read more: In Dnipro, enemy missiles hit industrial plant, killing 3 people and injuring 15 more - RMA









