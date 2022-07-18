As result of shelling of Toretsk, two-story building was destroyed. 6 people died. PHOTO

Today, from the very morning, the city of Toretsk was shelled, and a two-story building in which people were staying was destroyed as a result of the projectile hit.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Emergency Service.

As noted, during search and rescue operations, the rescue service found and recovered the bodies of 5 dead people, 3 people were rescued from the rubble, 1 of whom died in the hospital.

As of 08 hours 20 minutes, search operations have been completed.











