Consequences of enemy shelling of Kharkiv: houses of civilians were damaged. PHOTOS

At night, the Russian army struck the Kyiv district of Kharkiv. The police records the consequences of artillery fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the Russian military continues to destroy the city's infrastructure and residential buildings of Kharkiv residents. There are no casualties.

"On July 18, at 00:20, the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 1 received a report about the shelling of the district by the military of the Russian Federation. As a result of multiple launch rocket system artillery shells, two residential buildings were destroyed: two floors of a high-rise building and the roof of a neighboring building, window frames and cars were damaged," - the message says.

See more: Consequences of missile attack on Kharkiv: shells hit private sector and industrial five-story building. PHOTOS















Based on this fact, the investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides imprisonment for a term of eight to twelve years.

As previously reported, last night the enemy launched artillery strikes on the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.