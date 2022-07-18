Russia has already used more than 3,000 cruise missiles against Ukraine, - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that all Russian war criminals responsible for terror against Ukrainians will be brought to justice.

The head of state announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia has already used more than three thousand cruise missiles against Ukraine. It is impossible to count the number of artillery and other projectiles that were used against our country and our people. But it is definitely possible to bring all Russian war criminals to justice. Each of the collaborators. All those responsible for terror. For everything that happens 145 days and more than eight years. It will be done," the president emphasized.

