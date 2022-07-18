Troops of Russian Federation invaded Ukraine, guided by maps of 1969, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Some of the Russian commanders who invaded our territory in February were guided by topographical maps of Ukraine from 1969.

The employees of the special service seized the documents on the spot of the districts of the Kharkiv region temporarily occupied by the Rashists.

It turned out that the information on the documents of the Russian motorized rifle battalion of the 138th Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade had not been updated for at least 53 years.

"On the maps of the occupiers, the Saltiv residential area of ​​Kharkiv, which was built since the beginning of the 70s of the last century, is completely missing. The Travyanske and Murom reservoirs, built in the 1970s, are also missing. And the state border between Ukraine and Russia is drawn with a ballpoint pen, because on the maps it was not there at all. And although they have modern registration numbers and even a seal of secrecy, upon closer examination you can see that they were manufactured in 1969," the SSU said.

It is noted that the topographical service of the Western Military District of the Russian Federation headed by Colonel Oleksiy Krasnov of the Russian Armed Forces, as well as the Center for Geospatial Information and Navigation of the Russian Federation, were engaged in the navigation support of the motorized rifle battalion destroyed in the Kharkiv Region.

"On the eve of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, these units celebrated the 210th anniversary of the topographical service of Russia and declared that they were providing the Russian military command with the "most modern maps" produced allegedly with the help of "the latest mobile navigational and geodetic complexes". At the same time, the 138th Guards Motorized Rifles The Russian brigade that used these maps was destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine at the end of March near the Kharkiv ring road in the Starosaltiv direction," the SSU added.

