Rashists fired "Grads" at Bilopillya in Sumy region, two people were wounded - RMA. PHOTOS

During the day, the enemy fired more than 150 mines and shells into the border communities of Sumy region. They fired mines, mortars, and rocket-propelled artillery. The Russians also fired machine guns and grenade launchers.

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to the head of Sumy regionаl military administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

Racists fought in Glukhivska, Shalyginska, Bilopolska, Khotynska, Myropilska, Esmanska communities.

"As a result of one of the shellings there are significant damage and wounded. At half past two, the Russians hit Bilopillya with Grad missiles. 40 enemy shells damaged 16 private houses of civilians, household structures and vehicles. Two people were wounded," Zhyvitsky reported.

