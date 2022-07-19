UK Chief of General Staff Sanders visited Ukrainian military, who are being trained by British instructors. PHOTOS

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, General Patrick Sanders, visited Ukrainian servicemen undergoing training in Britain.



General Sanders has watched the Ukrainian military learn how to fight in an urban environment. Other skills the Ukrainians are learning in the basic training program include weapons handling, first aid on the battlefield, field skills, patrol tactics and the Law of Armed Conflict.

"I was impressed by the courage, morale and fighting spirit of the Ukrainian soldiers. In addition, the dedication and hard work of the instructors and the speed with which they conducted the training is extremely impressive. We will continue our work to increase the ambition and tempo of the training to maximize support for Ukraine," Sanders noted.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff reports that up to 10,000 Ukrainians will undergo training under the guidance of the British Armed Forces in the coming months. More than 1,000 instructors from the 11th Security Forces Assistance Brigade are being trained at sites across the UK.

The United Kingdom has a long history of supporting Ukrainian troops through Operation ORBITAL, during which 22,000 Ukrainians were trained from 2015 to 2022. The new program will build on this success and demonstrate the United Kingdom's continued leadership in responding to Ukraine's military requirements to develop the war.

