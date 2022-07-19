Consequences of Russian "Kalibr" missile shelling of village in Odessa region. PHOTOS
On the evening of July 19, the Russian occupants launched a missile attack on a village in Odessa Region.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by the speaker of Odessa regional military administration Serhiy Bratchuk.
He noted: "The enemy attacks with missiles: "calibers" as an element of destruction and pressure. Moscow continues to use elements of the "Syrian" scenario in Ukraine.
7 rocket launches. 6 injured, among them a child. Wounded but unconquered Odessans: I am proud of our nation. And don't forget to observe the rules of conduct during the air raid".
