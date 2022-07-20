At night, Russians shelled Bilogorivka, there are significant problems with water in Severodonetsk, - Haidai. PHOTOS

On the evening of July 19, the occupiers used rocket artillery. After 22:00, they hit Bilogorivka several times with multiple launch rocket system "Grad".

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Haidai, reported this in a telegram.

"The enemy throws recently mobilized residents of the occupied settlements of Luhansk region into battle, so that they may die in battle a few kilometers from the territory of our region. They get what they deserve, namely bullets, but they practically stand still. Despite the dense artillery and missile pressure, our Armed Forces are holding their positions," the message reads.

Gaidai notes that the occupiers are aiming to storm Bakhmut, which is why they are terrorizing the settlements located on the approaches to this city.

Over the past day, the Russians have launched seven rocket attacks, three mortar attacks, two attacks with the use of barrel artillery, and two more with the support of jet artillery on the border of the regions.

"In particular, Verkhnokamyansk was seriously affected - the Russians hit the homes of the people who remained, both from artillery and from "Grads", and even used aviation.

The enemy offensive near Bilogorivka was stopped. In this and other areas, the enemy is experiencing significant losses," said the head of the RMA.

Things are not going according to the plans of the occupiers in the occupied cities as well.

"The Russians promised to quickly restore critical infrastructure facilities. Gas supply - in just a week. But in reality, they have significant difficulties not only with repairs - with transportation. Not only drinking but also technical water.

Even when Severodonetsk was left without electricity, we used wells that had been conserved earlier, several tens of tons of technical water were delivered by the State Emergency Service employees per day, and drinking water was stored in specially purchased tanks. We helped people as much as we could. The Russians have only promises for the camera. Imagine, people in the heat are still not provided with water! The occupying power is unable," Haidai emphasized.





















