Heads of foreign affairs of Czech Republic and Austria, Lipavsky and Shallenberg, arrived in Kyiv. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, Jan Lipavsky, and the Head of the Foreign Ministry of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg, came to Kyiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET.

Lipavsky announced his visit on Twitter, posting a video from the station.

"I arrived in Kyiv. We are going together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, Alexander Schallenberg. For the first time in a long time, I saw our colleagues from the Ukrainian embassy again," he wrote, noting that he has a number of planned meetings with Ukrainian officials.

Read more: Putin does not care how Russia is perceived in West - Czech Foreign Minister

"I am happy to finally return to Ukraine again with my dear colleague Jan Lipavsky. It is extremely sad to see what the brutal aggressive war of the Russian Federation is doing to this wonderful country and its people. We will continue to support Ukraine," Alexander Shallenberg said on his Twitter.





