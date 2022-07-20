SOF received personal data and places of residence of Russian paratroopers who committed atrocities in Bucha. PHOTOS

Special operations forces received the personal data of Russian soldiers involved in crimes against Ukrainian civilians in Buch and provided them to the Center of National Resistance.

These are photos, copies of passports, official IDs, financial documents, military IDs, birth certificates, technical licenses for cars. All these documents belong to Russian military personnel of the 83rd separate amphibious assault brigade and their relatives. This is a military unit stationed in Ussuriysk of the Primorsky Krai of the Russian Federation.

"Recently, a whole array of data about the military from this unit was sent to the address of the Center of National Resistance. Together with other units, this brigade participated in the offensive on the Kyiv region in February 2022 and managed to "light up" in Bucha. Now the National Central Committee has at its disposal various materials - photos, passports, official IDs, addresses and photos of places of residence, financial documents. Moreover, not only the military themselves, but also their family members. There is also a lot of official information, such as orders, instructions, personnel lists, information, etc.," the message says.

"There are photos of the personnel, there are a lot of them. Moreover, not only for documents, but, for example, for the stand, which the commander of the 2nd howitzer artillery battery of the howitzer artillery division of the Guards Captain Hryunov Valery Valeriyovich really wanted to get to," - the Center notes national resistance.

It was also possible to obtain copies of lists of Russian contractors with their residential addresses, lists of all officers of the unit with positions and telephone numbers, etc.

