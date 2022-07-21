Shelling in Donetsk region: occupiers killed one person, injured five others, hit Bakhmut. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers destroyed two schools in Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, attacked the Kramatorsk industrial part and shelled the central part of Bakhmut. One person died, five others were injured.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Pavlo Kyrylenko, Сensor.NET informs.

"On July 20, the Russians killed 1 civilian of the Donbas - in Kostyantynivka. Another 5 people were injured," Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

According to him, the Russian occupiers destroyed two schools in Kramatorsk and Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk region, in addition, they attacked the Kramatorsk industrial part, and also shelled the central part of Bakhmut.

"In Toretsk, an enemy rocket flew into the yard of a private house. Fortunately, it did not explode. In addition, the Rashists fired at Ivanivka of the Cherkasy community with cluster munitions, damaging a private house," Kyrylenko added.













