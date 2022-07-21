War in Luhansk region: enemy fires rockets, artillery and mortars, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 rocket attacks on populated areas of the Luhansk region, the occupiers also launched 4 long artillery attacks, and also launched 5 mortar attacks.

"The shelling is very dense. It stops only when the metal is "tired". The settlements in which our guys are defending in the east, on July 20, suffered two powerful rocket attacks, four long artillery attacks, five mortar attacks, are experiencing the consequences of the tank offensive," - wrote Haidai on the Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

In addition, the occupiers are trying to develop an offensive on Bakhmut, but "in every, even small, settlement, the Russians are putting up a decent resistance."

The aggressor has organized several attempts at assaults from different sides near Lysychansk and surrounding villages, uses the tactics of massive artillery fire, bomb strikes, and uses all available types of weapons to advance further.








