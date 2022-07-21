Consequences of morning shelling of Kharkiv: 21 people were wounded, 2 people died. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled one of Kharkiv's districts in the morning, only civilians and infrastructure were affected.

This was announced by the head of the regional military administration Oleg Synehubiv, Censor.NET reports.

"Morning terror in Kharkiv. According to the Regional Center of Emergency Medical Aid, as of now 21 people have been injured, 2 have died. 14 emergency teams are working at the sites of the hits. Law enforcement agencies are carefully recording all the crimes of the occupiers against the population," Synehubiv emphasized.

According to the head of the RMA, only civilians were affected.

"And exclusively peaceful infrastructure: cars, shopping pavilions, a residential building with a dental clinic on the 1st floor, public transport," Synehubiv added.

We will remind, in the early hours of July 21, that the Russian occupiers shelled one of the most densely populated districts of Kharkiv.

According to mayor Igor Terekhov, racists beat public transport stops.

