Shelling of Kharkiv: Number of victims increased to 3 people, 23 people were injured. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers shelled two residential areas of Kharkiv in the morning

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region.

According to the investigation, on July 21, at 9:30 a.m., the occupiers fired at a public transport stop near the market in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv with Uragan rocket launchers. Three civilians died, and 20 were injured.

The Rashists also carried out an artillery bombardment of the Saltiv district of Kharkiv. Occupants hit a residential building. Three civilians were injured.

The prosecutor's office started a pre-trial investigation on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It will be recalled that in the early hours of July 21, the Russian occupiers shelled one of the most densely populated districts of Kharkiv.

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, rioters beat public transport stops.

