Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO

17 settlements were attacked by the occupiers. There are dead and wounded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"The enemy shelled the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Siversk, Soledar, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, the town of Bilbasivka, Pivdenne, Pivnichne, the villages of Andriivka, Grishine, Dachne, Pavlivka, Fedorivka, Yagidne. The Russians destroyed the civilian population and infrastructure with airstrikes, "S-300 air defense system", multiple launch rocket system "Smerch", artillery," the report says.

58 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged: 37 residential buildings, two schools, a kindergarten, a college, a market, a drinking water tank, a farm, a nursery, a cultural center, a cafe, a gas distribution pipe, a power pole, a field.

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.




























