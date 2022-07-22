ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13637 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 245 3

Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police. PHOTO

17 settlements were attacked by the occupiers. There are dead and wounded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 01

"The enemy shelled the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Siversk, Soledar, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, the town of Bilbasivka, Pivdenne, Pivnichne, the villages of Andriivka, Grishine, Dachne, Pavlivka, Fedorivka, Yagidne. The Russians destroyed the civilian population and infrastructure with airstrikes, "S-300 air defense system", multiple launch rocket system "Smerch", artillery," the report says.

58 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged: 37 residential buildings, two schools, a kindergarten, a college, a market, a drinking water tank, a farm, a nursery, a cultural center, a cafe, a gas distribution pipe, a power pole, a field.

See more: In day, rashysts killed 5 civilians of Donetsk region. INFOGRAPHICS

The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 02
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 03
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 04
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 05
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 06
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 07
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 08
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 09

Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 10
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 11
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 12
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 13
Rashists shelled Donetsk region 28 times day. Recorded destruction. There are dead and wounded, - National Police 14

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) shoot out (13097) Donetska region (3671)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 