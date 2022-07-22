During day, 74 property objects were damaged as result of shelling in Mykolaiv region, - National Police. PHOTO
The police record the consequences of enemy shelling collects material evidence, and interviews witnesses.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine.
"During the day of July 21, Russian troops shelled Mykolaiv and the communities of Mykolaiv and Bashtan districts. 74 property objects were damaged - buildings, structures, cars, warehouses, infrastructure facilities, enterprises," the message says.
In addition, it is also noted that today, July 22, around 6:30 a.m., Russian troops shelled the Mykolaiv neighborhood.
