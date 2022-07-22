Missile fragment from Russian anti-aircraft missile "Pantsir" was carried by sea to beach in Bulgaria. PHOTO

A fragment of a rocket from the Russian anti-aircraft missile complex "Pantsir-S1" was carried by the sea to the coast of Bulgaria between the cities of Pomorie and Aheloy.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Truth.

A fragment of the rocket was carried to the beach near the hotel, where it was noticed by tourists and reported to the emergency services.

According to military experts, this is the engine compartment of the Pantsir-S1 rocket, which separates after launch and is no longer explosive.

In total, about 30 finds related to hostilities in Ukraine were reported in Bulgaria, only one of them turned out to be explosive. At the beginning of July, a sea mine spotted from a civilian vessel was defused near the coast of Bulgaria in the Black Sea. Mines were also found near the Bosphorus and near the coast of Romania.

Read more: Discussed Ukrainian refugees, Ukraine's European perspective and energy security - Shmyhal held meeting with his Bulgarian colleague Petkov