ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12314 visitors online
News Photo War
1 990 1

Troops of Russian Federation shelled Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with artillery and helicopter: woman was killed, - village head Kovalenko. PHOTOS

On July 22, a woman was killed and a 29-year-old man was wounded by Russian shelling in the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.

The head of Zolochiv village Victor Kovalenko told Suspilne about this, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 74-year-old woman died, a 29-year-old man received leg injuries and a contusion. Also, five houses and outbuildings were damaged by shelling. Energy and gas companies are restoring networks.

Read more: Shelling of Nikopol: occupiers hit river port and railway track

In addition, at around 08:15, the Russian occupiers struck the village of Ivashky from a helicopter. Russian troops hit a two-story apartment building: three apartments were destroyed, two more were damaged. The humanitarian aid distribution center was located on the first floor, Kovalenko said.

Troops of Russian Federation shelled Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with artillery and helicopter: woman was killed, - village head Kovalenko 01
Troops of Russian Federation shelled Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with artillery and helicopter: woman was killed, - village head Kovalenko 02
Troops of Russian Federation shelled Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with artillery and helicopter: woman was killed, - village head Kovalenko 03
Troops of Russian Federation shelled Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with artillery and helicopter: woman was killed, - village head Kovalenko 04
Troops of Russian Federation shelled Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with artillery and helicopter: woman was killed, - village head Kovalenko 05
Troops of Russian Federation shelled Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with artillery and helicopter: woman was killed, - village head Kovalenko 06
Troops of Russian Federation shelled Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with artillery and helicopter: woman was killed, - village head Kovalenko 07

Author: 

Russian Army (8990) shoot out (13097) Kharkivshchyna (1976) war crimes (805)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 