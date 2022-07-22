Troops of Russian Federation shelled Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region with artillery and helicopter: woman was killed, - village head Kovalenko. PHOTOS

On July 22, a woman was killed and a 29-year-old man was wounded by Russian shelling in the village of Zolochiv, Kharkiv region.

The head of Zolochiv village Victor Kovalenko told Suspilne about this, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a 74-year-old woman died, a 29-year-old man received leg injuries and a contusion. Also, five houses and outbuildings were damaged by shelling. Energy and gas companies are restoring networks.

In addition, at around 08:15, the Russian occupiers struck the village of Ivashky from a helicopter. Russian troops hit a two-story apartment building: three apartments were destroyed, two more were damaged. The humanitarian aid distribution center was located on the first floor, Kovalenko said.













