My dad is in AFU and is currently in a hotspot. He and his comrades urgently need a thermal imager - Ukrainians are asked to help soldiers. PHOTO
Ukrainians are asked to help with the purchase of a thermal imaging camera for their defenders.
A corresponding request on her Facebook page posted Anastasya, who collects funds for a thermal imager to the AFU unit in which her father serves, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"My dad is now in the Armed Forces.
And currently he's in a hotspot, in a place where there are hostilities.
He and his comrades badly need a thermal imager.
I'm asking all concerned to help. Maybe you have any information where it is better to buy it. Or somehow financially
Details: Privat Bank. Gryadun Anastasya
5168 7422 3763 8311
It all be Ukraine!", - appealed she to her fellow citizens for help.
