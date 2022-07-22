My dad is in AFU and is currently in a hotspot. He and his comrades urgently need a thermal imager - Ukrainians are asked to help soldiers. PHOTO

Ukrainians are asked to help with the purchase of a thermal imaging camera for their defenders.

A corresponding request on her Facebook page posted Anastasya, who collects funds for a thermal imager to the AFU unit in which her father serves, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"My dad is now in the Armed Forces.

And currently he's in a hotspot, in a place where there are hostilities.

He and his comrades badly need a thermal imager.

I'm asking all concerned to help. Maybe you have any information where it is better to buy it. Or somehow financially

Details: Privat Bank. Gryadun Anastasya

5168 7422 3763 8311

It all be Ukraine!", - appealed she to her fellow citizens for help.