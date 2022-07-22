Colombian volunteer Marquez Ramos was killed while protecting Ukraine in fight against russian invaders. PHOTO

Columbian soldier from Legion of Liberty (National Guard) Marquez Ramos Cristian Camilo died in a close encounter with the russian occupant and did not take a single step back from his combat position.

This was reported by Ruslan Andriyko, a soldier of the "Legion of Freedom," reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Marquez Ramos Cristian Camilo -"Columbia" /Marquez Ramos Cristian.

(June 18, 1990, Republic of Columbia - July 17, 2022, Kharkiv region, Izyum district).

In 2007 he graduated from INCADE College in Bogotá, Colombia, and joined National Police in 2009. Son of Mr. Pedro Julio Marquez and Mrs. Flor Amanda Ramos Santos. Brothers: Álvaro Andrés Murcia Ramos and Yohana Murcia Ramos.

Since April 2022 he has been at war for Ukraine. As a fighter of the Carpathian Sich he showed himself as a courageous warrior, always ready to do his duty.

"He was always joking, very polite, reliable, we could always trust him. We pulled his body out under shelling because we promised each other we wouldn't leave our people behind. We miss him very much," says the squad leader.

He died in combat with the russian enemy, engaging in close fighting, not retreating a single step from his combat position," Andryiko reported.