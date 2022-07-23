Consequences of morning shelling of Kharkiv: only civilian infrastructure was affected. PHOTOS

Only the civilian infrastructure of the city was affected by today's insidious shelling of Kharkiv.

Oleg Synehubiv, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Morning shelling by the Russians from artillery. Only civilian infrastructure was affected - a residential building, office premises, an educational institution - the National University of Urban Economy named after O.M. Beketov. This is another crime by the Russians against the peaceful Kharkiv region!" - he notes.

















