Rashists struck 20 strikes on Donetsk region. 13 settlements came under fire of occupiers, - National Police. PHOTO

13 settlements came under massive fire from the occupiers, the residential sector was mostly destroyed - houses were damaged. There are victims. The law enforcement officers documented the war crime of the occupiers.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police of Ukraine.

"During the past day, Russian troops struck the following settlements - the village of Otradne, the town of Avdiyivka, the village of Lastochkine, the village of Severnye, the town of Soledar, the village of Kurdyumivka, the town of Bakhmut, the town of Slovyansk, the town of Toretsk, the village of Novomykhailivka, the city of Siversk, the city of Kostyantynivka, the village of Opytne," the message reads.

The occupiers struck with artillery, mortars, aviation - NURS missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex, multiple launch rocket system "Grad", "Uragan", "Smerch".

See more: During day rashysts wounded 9 residents of Donetsk region, - Kyrylenko. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of shelling, there are wounded among the civilian population. 52 civilian objects were destroyed: 38 private houses, children's centers, shops, infrastructure.

























