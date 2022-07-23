Armed Forces hit Daryiv bridge across Ingulets in Kherson region with surgical precision, - Khlan.VIDEO. INFOGRAPHICS

On the morning of July 23, the defenders of Ukraine attacked the Daryiv bridge across Ingulets.

This was announced on Facebook by the adviser to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Serhii Khlan, informs Censor.NET

"Kherson region. The Antoniv bridge was a key element in the supply of a group of Russian troops to Kherson through the Left Bank. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine complicate the supply routes to the Right Bank. This morning, as usual, with surgical precision, the Armed Forces hit the Daryiv bridge across Ingulets. This is a continuation of the operation to cut off the Kherson group of Russians from supplies," he notes.

Khlan reminds that every bridge is a weak point in logistics and our Armed Forces skillfully destroy the enemy's system.

