Kharkiv should become place for tribunal on Russian war criminals, - Reznikov. PHOTO

Kharkiv is one of the largest crime scenes of the Russian occupiers.

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET informs.

"Saltivka in Kharkiv is the largest housing estate in Ukraine, with a population equal to Mariupol. Now it is one of the largest places of crimes by the Russian occupiers. Kharkiv is the first outpost of civilization on the border with Mordor. After the victory, it would be the right place for a tribunal against Russian war criminals ", - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Defense.

