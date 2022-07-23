Troops of Russian Federation shelled Luhansk region more than 20 times in past day, - National Police. PHOTOS

The Russian occupiers continue to shell Luhansk region, as a result of which civilians' homes have been damaged and destroyed.

This is reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports

Thus, the law enforcement officers registered 21 incidents of shelling by the occupying forces of the Russian Federation on the territory of the Severodonetsk community, the towns of Popasna, Rubizhne, and Komyshuvaha.

As a result of shelling by the occupiers, private houses and apartments of local residents were destroyed or damaged. As well as premises and property of the enterprise in one of the settlements of the Severodonetsk community.

"The police received 8 reports about the illegal seizure of buildings and property of state executive authorities, enterprises, and pharmacies in the temporarily occupied territory of the region. The police registered 4 reports of citizens regarding the illegal seizure of their vehicles in the cities of Rubizhne, Severodonetsk, and the village of Syrotine.



"Information was registered regarding 3 cases of looting from citizens' homes in settlements located in the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region," the law enforcement officers said.

