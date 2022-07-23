Russian oligarch and friend of Putin Abramovich was invited to sign agreement on export of grain from Ukraine, - Ansa. PHOTOS

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich attended the signing ceremony of the agreement on the export of grain from Ukraine at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the Italian publication Ansa.

It is noted that Abramovich sat in the first rows of seats in the hall designated for the ceremony at which Russia and Ukraine separately signed the agreement.

We will remind, on July 22, Ukraine, Turkey and the UN signed an agreement on the export of grain. The document provides for the restoration of safe export of Ukrainian agricultural goods through the Black Sea from three ports: Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Southern.

According to the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, unblocking sea ports is a multibillion-dollar issue for the Ukrainian economy.

On July 23, the Russian occupying forces hit Odesa with Kalibr missiles. A sea trade port was hit.