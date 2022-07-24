ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11416 visitors online
News Photo War
6 192 71

War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

The war will not be able to break Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote about this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Five months. After eight years. The war did not break Ukraine and will not break it. It has not stopped life in our state and will not stop it.
And they will definitely not make us hostages of the horrors that the invaders brought to our country," the head of state said.

"We will not submit. We will resist. We will protect ours. We will win!" - he adds.

Watch more: The Russian strike on Odessa was a cynical and calculated move, - Zelensky. ВIДЕО

War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi 01
War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi 02
War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi 03
War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi 04
War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi 05
War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi 06
War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi 07
War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi 08

Author: 

Zelenskyi (6477)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 