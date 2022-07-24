War will not break Ukraine. We will not obey. We will win! - Zelenskyi. PHOTOS

The war will not be able to break Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi wrote about this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"Five months. After eight years. The war did not break Ukraine and will not break it. It has not stopped life in our state and will not stop it.

And they will definitely not make us hostages of the horrors that the invaders brought to our country," the head of state said.

"We will not submit. We will resist. We will protect ours. We will win!" - he adds.

