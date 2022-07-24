Occupiers shelled 9 settlements in Donetsk region. There are killed. Child is among wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops struck the Donetsk region 15 times a day. The enemy directed fire at residential buildings. There are killed and wounded.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the National Police.

"The cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Toretsk, Kostyantynivka, Kurakhove, the villages of Gostre and Kurdyumivka, and the villages of Vesele and Kamianka were under attack. The Russians fired from aviation, artillery, rocket launchers, and multiple launch rocket systems "Uragan" and "Grad", - the message says.

23 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged: 18 residential buildings, two schools, garages, and farm buildings. The police and the SSU opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the laws and customs of war) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

