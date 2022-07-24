Rashists are trying to restore damaged bridges in occupied Kherson region, - Sobolevskyi. PHOTO

Russian invaders in the occupied Kherson region are trying to repair bridges as quickly as possible.

This was reported by the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yuriy Sobolevskyi, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers in the Kherson region are repairing damaged bridges, trying to restore the actually broken supply routes of ammunition and heavy equipment," he said.

According to Sobolevsky, the quality of work and the safety of using the bridges are a big question, since everything is done "as quickly as possible", and specialists were involved in the repair work, except at gunpoint.

