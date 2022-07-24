Occupiers created special groups to paint over Ukrainian symbols in Kherson region, - Sobolevsky. PHOTO

The Russian occupiers are directing special groups to paint over the Ukrainian symbols that appear thanks to the resistance movement.

Yurii Sobolevsky, the first deputy chairman of the Kherson Regional Council, announced this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"To paint over Ukrainian symbols, special groups of allegedly local youth have been created, which paint tricolors on top of it. But for some reason, in the photos and video materials, the faces of these "local youth" are covered with masks, or the filming is done from the back," the report says.

Sobolevskyi also noted that a real hunt for Ukrainian patriots was organized in the Kherson Region, who were actually forced to work underground from the first days of the occupation.

Read more: Iran handed over combat drones to Russian Federation, source said

It is so important for the invaders to suppress the resistance movement that the occupiers officially equated the display of patriotic symbols or yellow and blue ribbons and flags with extremism, announced a reward for any information about the patriots, conducted hundreds of searches throughout the region at the addresses of activists' registration and at communal enterprises of the regional council, added Sobolevsky.

In his Telegram, he announced a new sign that appeared on Nekrasova Street in Kherson - it says "Chornobaivka". Local residents seem to be hinting to the occupiers how everything will end, noted Sobolevsky.