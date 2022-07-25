Consequences of night shelling of Chuguyev: occupiers fired from S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex. PHOTOS

Last night, the occupiers shelled the civilian infrastructure of the city of Chuguiv in the Kharkiv region.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"The building of culture, where people were hiding in the basement, was actually destroyed by the occupiers. Rescuers have already freed three people from the rubble, but there were still people in the basement, all services continue to work. In addition, residential buildings, and an educational institution were damaged, and open areas were hit," the message says.

According to the police, the first attack was carried out by the S-300 anti-aircraft missile complex.

Our Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down part of the one launched from the territory of the Russian Federation.

