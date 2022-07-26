In order to gain foothold in Luhansk region, occupiers burn down settlements that do not obey - Haidai. PHOTOS

To advance and consolidate in the direction of the administrative border of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, the Russian invaders are destroying settlements and burning them down.

As reported by Censor.NET, Serhii Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Region Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"To gain a foothold in the Luhansk region, the Russians are brutally burning down populated areas that do not obey. By destroying several streets at once, the occupiers are improving their tactical position for the attack on the Donetsk region.

Yesterday, the Russians fired four rockets, launched two massive artillery barrages, and fired mortars twice more where they managed to get somewhat close.

The whole country saw that the occupiers left only ashes from both large cities and very small settlements. Or what they did with Vrubivka, when it was necessary to break through to Lysychansk faster. Or with Novotoshkivskyi, where only 10 people from the local population remained, back in April. The Russian army does not care what will happen in the village or city tomorrow, that they are mutilating the lives of even those who have been waiting for them all these years," he wrote.

In addition, Haidai reports that "it's been almost a month since the enemy came almost to the border of our region, and to cross it, they are sacrificing all their reserves and burning villages in the Luhansk region and Donetsk region. The occupiers don't need people - they need a referendum, no matter how many residents they kill." and were not left without a roof over their heads."

According to him, four assaults from the Russian side were repulsed in the past day, and the fighting is still going on in the fifth direction.

Dozens of settlements were hit by multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery. In the areas of eight of them, the enemy used aviation.

