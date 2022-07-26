ENG
Consequences of rocket attack on Kharkiv: enterprise, high-rise building and car dealership were damaged. PHOTOS

Under the procedural leadership of the Sloboda District Prosecutor's Office in Kharkiv, a pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings for violation of the laws and customs of war.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

According to the investigation, on July 26, around 5:00 a.m., the military of the aggressor country launched a missile attack on the Sloboda district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, an enterprise, a multi-story building, and a car dealership were damaged. Several enemy shells hit the open area. There are no military facilities on these territories.

Primary investigative actions are currently underway. In the future, the materials of the criminal proceedings will be transferred to the Office of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

