Russian kamikaze drone "Lancet", which tried to attack radar station in Mykolaiv region, was destroyed - Air Force of AFU. PHOTO

On July 26, soldiers of the "South" Air Command shot down an enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Lancet" type, which was trying to attack a radar station in the Mykolayiv region.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is noted that the maximum speed of the kamikaze drone is 110 km/h during horizontal flight and 300 km/h when attacking a target. The operating range is 40 km.

