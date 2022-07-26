ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11481 visitors online
News Photo War
13 139 21

Russian kamikaze drone "Lancet", which tried to attack radar station in Mykolaiv region, was destroyed - Air Force of AFU. PHOTO

On July 26, soldiers of the "South" Air Command shot down an enemy attack unmanned aerial vehicle of the "Lancet" type, which was trying to attack a radar station in the Mykolayiv region.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian kamikaze drone Lancet, which tried to attack radar station in Mykolaiv region, was destroyed - Air Force of AFU 01

It is noted that the maximum speed of the kamikaze drone is 110 km/h during horizontal flight and 300 km/h when attacking a target. The operating range is 40 km.

See more: As result of strike, 60 dachas and 15 recreation centers were damaged in Odesa region, - regional prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (1639) Mykolayivska region (492) Anti-aircraft warfare (1496)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 