As result of strike, 60 dachas and 15 recreation centers were damaged in Odesa region, - regional prosecutor's office. PHOTOS

The prosecutor's office began to investigate the consequences of the morning rocket attack on Zatoka and the village of Odesa district. At least 155 buildings were damaged.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Odesa Regional Prosecutor's Office.

In the resort village of Zatoka, Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district, 5 residential buildings were destroyed, which also caught fire after the impact. Russian rockets also damaged 15 recreation centers, 60 summer cottages, and approximately 80 trade pavilions.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured. A 46-year-old man suffered injuries to his face, arms and legs.

A village in Odesa district was also attacked by the occupiers. There, the recreation center on the Dniester River suffered significant destruction, the building's windows and facade were damaged.

Fragments from enemy rockets were recovered from the impact sites in both villages.

Read more: US government has allocated $100 million for training of Ukrainian pilots, so it intends to provide aviation equipment, - Air Force spokesman Ihnat

It will be recalled that on July 26, the Russian occupiers fired rockets at the Zatoka resort in Odesa. President Volodymyr Zelensky reacted to another war crime by the occupiers. He emphasized that there were "no bases, no troops, people just lived" in Zatoka, and promised that all those involved in the cynical attack would be held accountable.



























