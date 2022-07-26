16-year-old boy died as result of explosion in Kyiv region: He was trying to disassemble weapon. PHOTOS

A 16-year-old boy was killed in Kyiv region while trying to disassemble an object that looked like a weapon.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the State Emergency Service.

On July 26, at 4:09 p.m., the emergency dispatch service of the Bucha district received a message from the ambulance workers that in the village of The queen had an explosion. ...

It was established that an explosion occurred during the disassembly of an object similar to a military weapon in a private yard, as a result of which a boy born in 2006 died," the report said.

Rescuers remind that when detecting explosive objects, it is prohibited to:

- take an explosive object in your hands, store it, heat it and hit it;

- transfer, translate, roll it from place to place;

- try to understand;

- use for starting a fire, throw, put in a fire;

- bring into the premises;

- bury in the ground;

- throw into a well or river;

- use for the manufacture of self-made pyrotechnics - firecrackers or explosive packages.

Read more: Powerful explosions rang out in Mykolaiv, - Senkevych





