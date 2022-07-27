Occupiers launched rocket attacks on Toretsk and Avdiivka. They targeted hotel in Bakhmut, - Kyrylenko. ФОТОрепортаж
This morning, the enemy launched 3 missile strikes on Toretsk and 1 on Avdiivka.
This was announced by the head of the Donetsk RMA Pavlo Kyrylenko on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"In Toretsk, rockets hit the private sector and garages - there were no casualties. In Avdiivka, in addition to rockets, the Russians used artillery three times, aiming at the city center and the Avdiivka Coke Chemical Plant - we are still determining the consequences," he noted.
According to Kyrylenko, Russians shot at a hotel in Bakhmut - according to preliminary information, there are dead and wounded, and a rescue operation is underway.
"In the Kurakhiv district, Kurakhove is under fire, as well as Hirnyk, Kurakhivka, and Hostryi - we are clarifying the information about the consequences. In the Mariinka district, intensive shelling of Krasnohorivka continues. In the Ocheretyn district, the shelling continued at night and in the morning: mostly in the vicinity of Pisky. In the morning, Russian shells flew to the area of the Karlivka filter station and Orlivka," the message reads.
Also, according to Kyrylenko, Yablunivka of the Illiniv is under fire. 3 houses were damaged, but there were no casualties.
"Every Russian crime is recorded carefully! They will be held responsible for everything!" sums up the head of the region.
