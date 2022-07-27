ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Consequences of Russian missile attack on Kharkiv and region: factory, college were damaged, cars were burned, - Prosecutor General's Office. PHOTOS

Under the procedural leadership of district prosecutors' offices, a pre-trial investigation has been started in criminal proceedings on the facts of violations of the laws and customs of war.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

"According to the investigation, at around 4:30 a.m. on July 27, the occupiers shelled the Industrial district of Kharkiv, as a result of which the factory was damaged. As a result of the shelling, 10 vehicles were on fire. The burning area reached about 100 square meters," the report says.

It is noted that around 4:20 a.m., the Russian military destroyed one of the buildings of an educational institution in Kochetok village of Chuhuyiv district with a rocket attack.

Currently, primary investigative actions are ongoing, the data is being clarified.

Read more: Russians hit Kharkiv with S-300 missiles


