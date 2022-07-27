New "filtering" point has started working in occupied Mariupol: People are already forming queue. PHOTO

In occupied Mariupol, the Rashists began work at a "filtration" point.

Mayor's advisor Petro Andriushchenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Mariupol. Today. In connection with the start of the work of the filtration point at the base of the Central (in the occupiers - Zhovtnevy) district police department of the occupiers, there is a crazy queue to go through the filtration," he said.

According to Andriushchenko, the filter certificate is a mandatory condition not only for relatively safe movement in the city, but also the main document for obtaining an exit pass.

"The filtering is carried out by "DNR residents", not local collaborators. The attitude towards Mariupol residents is terrible, everyone hears the accusation that "we suffered for 8 years". This is what the revenge of former citizens of Ukraine against Russia's own choice looks like. For reference - currently, they are filtering for people aged 70+. For all others are announced to start on July 29, but people are already forming a queue. The queue is a modern companion of Mariupol's life," the mayor's advisor concluded.

